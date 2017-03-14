Suspect wanted for murder in Monday shooting in Lower Richland

The man shot in the chest Monday afternoon has died, and Richland County deputies are seeking another man for murder.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on the 1000 block of Joe Frazier Court, which is off Shop Road just east of Interstate 77, officials have said. Deputies found 17-year-old Westley Bell lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Bell later died at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital.
Details about the shooting weren’t immediately available, but deputies are looking for Laquantae Jordan, 18, who is wanted for murder.
Anyone with information on Jordan’s whereabouts, or the shooting on Joe Frazier Court, is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
