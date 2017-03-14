64-year-old accused drug dealer told caller cops ‘missed’ $13K hidden in home

A 64-year-old Kershaw County woman was charged with drug trafficking and distribution after agents found heroin, cocaine and several kinds of pills in her home.
Doris Lester, of Cassatt Road in Cassatt, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
Agents with the county narcotics unit executed a search warrant at Lester’s home recently and found 8 grams of heroin and 7 grams of cocaine divided up into individual baggies, according to a sheriff’s report. They also found several pill bottles containing different kinds of narcotics, including Adderall, oxymorphone, oxycodone and hydrocodone.
Lester told deputies she started selling drugs in December. Agents also found $900 cash, a handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun inside the home and a second shotgun in Lester’s car, according to the report.
In a composition notebook Lester said she uses to remember “who owes her what,” deputies say drug debts people owed Lester ranged from $30 to thousands of dollars.
The narcotics unit later received information that they had missed a large sum of money in Lester’s home. Agents reviewed footage from the interview room camera, which showed Lester quickly answering a phone call on her cellphone while officers had stepped out of the room. .
Lester tells the person on the phone that agents missed around $14,000 that was hidden in her dog’s bed, according to the report. Agents went back to the home and searched the dog bed, inside of which they found about $13,200 cash.
Lester has been released from jail on bond.
