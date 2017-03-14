18-year-old charged with murder following Lower Richland shooting

Richland County authorities charged an 18-year-old man with murder in the fatal shooting on Monday of 17-year-old Westley Bell.
Laquantae Jordan turned himself in at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday afternoon, said sheriff Leon Lott in a news release.
On Monday, deputies responded to a shots fired call on the 1000 block of Joe Frazier Court where they found Bell on the ground with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at Palmetto Health Richland hospital.
An investigation into the shooting continues.
Jordan was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Tuesday evening.
