‘Potential conflict of interest’ brings SLED into investigation of woman’s death

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon asked the State Law Enforcement Division to lead an investigating into the death of a woman whose body was found Tuesday morning in West Columbia.
Deputies conducting a welfare check at a home on Haleywood Lane, near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, found the body of an adult female shortly before 9 a.m., Koon said.
The sheriff asked for SLED’s involvement because of a “potential conflict of interest,” he said in a news release Tuesday evening. He did not say what that potential conflict of interest was.
“We’ve had regional and crime scene agents at the house throughout the day,” said SLED spokesman Thom Berry. “We are actively pursuing the investigation at this time,” he said.
No other details were available at this writing.
