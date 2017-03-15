Troopers ramping up Midlands patrols this week

Motorists driving in the Midlands this week can expect to see more state troopers on the roadways through the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
Two-dozen additional troopers will be patrolling roadways in Richland and Lexington counties as part of the S.C. Highway Patrol’s “Target Zero” initiative. The effort began just over a year ago and includes six teams of four troopers each stationed around the state.
The entire 24-trooper unit is traveling to different parts of the state to better focus their enforcement efforts on certain roadways, and spent time last month in the Upstate and Lowcountry.
More than 100 people died on roadways in Richland and Lexington counties in 2016, according to Capt. Ricky Grubbs of the Highway Patrol’s Troop 1. Richland County traffic fatalities surged more than 50 percent last year.
“Can you imagine how many people were impacted by the deaths of these 111 people?” Grubbs said at a Wednesday press conference that included Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon and Columbia police Chief Skip Holbrook.
So far this year, Richland and Lexington counties each have the same number of traffic deaths as the same time last year, at seven and eight, respectively, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.
The unit’s efforts will focus on aggressive driving. Grubbs said troopers will target their patrols on the Interstate 26 corridor in Richland and Lexington counties, U.S. 1 in Richland County and Bluff Road. Patrols will also be ramped up on Interstates 20 and 77.
“We see a lot of aggressive driving on I-77,” said Capt. Gil Owens, who oversees the Target Zero unit. “Our goal is to use proactive enforcement with an eye toward changing driver behavior and ultimately reducing driving deaths.”
There will be eyes in the sky too, with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources partnering with the Highway Patrol to use the department’s plane and provide aerial enforcement. A trooper in the plane will look for aggressive drivers on roadways and relay the information to officers on the ground.
Preliminary data indicate 975 traffic deaths in South Carolina in 2016.
