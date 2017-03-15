6 members of Sumter drug trafficking ring sentenced

Six Sumter-area drug traffickers were sentenced to from just over two to 16 years in federal prison during two days of plea and sentencing hearings in Columbia, U.S. Attorney Beth Drake said Wednesday in a news release.
The six men were part of a much larger cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking ring that operated in the Sumter area from 2013 through 2015, handling drug quantities that ranged from multi-kilograms of cocaine to street-level bags of crack, Drake said.
They were charged along with 50 others following an investigation into armed drug trafficking in Sumter.
Sentenced were Shan Hill, 36, of Sumter, to 56 months imprisonment followed by six years supervised release; Tywon Blackwell, 35 of Alcolu, to 192 months imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release; George “Tech” McDowell, 45, of Sumter to 130 months imprisonment followed by 5 years supervised release; Shawn Green, 38, of Sumter to 188 months imprisonment followed by four years supervised release; Quanta Lewis, 23, of Sumter, to 60 months imprisonment followed by five years supervised release; and Keenan McDowell-Gregg, 22, of Sumter, to 32 months imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release.
Comments