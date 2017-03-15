Does this man look familiar?

Sumter police released a surveillance photo of a man in his 50’s wanted for the armed robbery of an individual on Monday, March 13.
The stickup occurred after 3 p.m. on the 1000 block of Broad Street near Church Street in downtown Sumter.
The robber is described as about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has scruffy gray hair on his face and the sides of his head but is bald on top, Sumter police said.
If you can help the police identify this man, you are asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. Information can also be given anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1- 888-CRIME-SC.
