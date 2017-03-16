Man in wheelchair robbed in Blythewood, deputies say

A man was assaulted and robbed at knifepoint while on the way home in his wheelchair Wednesday, according to officials.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 200 block of McLean Road in Blythewood, according Deputy Katelyn Jasak of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. The victim told deputies he was on his way home from McDonald’s on Blythewood Road in his wheelchair when two men and a woman approached him.
One of the men was armed with a knife, Jasak said. The attackers hit the man in the upper and lower body and took cash and medication from him before fleeing.
The man was taken to Palmetto Health Baptist with minor injuries, Jasak said. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Comments