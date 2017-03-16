Have you seen this 18-year-old?

Richland County authorities are looking for an 18-year-old wanted for breaking into a car parked at Spring Valley High School last November, stealing items and then striking one of two victims with his car while fleeing.
Michael Workman is wanted for larceny and assault of a high and aggravated nature, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.
The crimes were committed on November 18, 2016. Workman allegedly broke into the car and took a woofer speaker box, Nike jacket and laptop belonging to the Richland 2 school district with total value of approximately $510. Two people approached and yelled at him at which point he got into a blue Mazda and while backing up, struck one of the two, knocking him to the ground.
If you know where authorities can find Workman, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
