Former SC lawmaker Edge appears as witness before Pascoe’s State Grand Jury

Former S.C. House of Representatives member Tracy Edge of Horry County appeared before the State Grand Jury this week as a witness, according to his lawyer.
Edge, 49, a Republican from North Myrtle Beach, was sent a letter to appear before the State Grand Jury as “a witness – not a target,” said his lawyer, Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland.
A target is someone who may be guilty of criminal wrongdoing; a grand jury witness is a person who is believed to be able to provide evidence of that wrongdoing.
Rutherford said he did not know what questions the State Grand Jury asked Edge, who for many years was a member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, a major player in helping draft the state’s budget every year. Edge appeared Wednesday and stayed about an hour, Rutherford estimated.
In December, the State Grand Jury indicted the now-suspended Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley, on more than 30 charges of misconduct in office and violations of the state Ethics, Governmental Accountability and Campaign Reform Act.
For months, rumors have swirled that the State Grand Jury, which is being presented evidence by special prosecutor David Pascoe, may be on the verge of indicting more lawmakers. But so far no other indictments have been forthcoming.
Edge served in the House from 1996 to 2014, when he was defeated in a primary.
