Husband accused in death of Lexington County Sheriff’s Department employee

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation Pause

1:56 S.C. ethics watchdog John Crangle reacts to Merrill's bond hearing

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

4:37 Expansive Concealed gun bill: NRA loves it, police skeptical

1:41 Defense attorney Jack Swerling discusses fraud charges against Irish Travelers

1:16 Nick theater vigil honors gun violence victims ahead of documentary screening

2:30 Ethics watchdog on corruption in South Carolina in the 90s and today