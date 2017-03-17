Husband accused in death of Lexington County Sheriff’s Department employee

The estranged husband of an employee of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department who was found dead in her home has been arrested, according to officials.
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division has charged Jason Donn Lee, 38, of Simpsonville with murder in the death of Lindsey Nicole Lee.
Investigators believe Jason Lee, 38, attacked Lindsey as she arrived home around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
The warrant affidavit stated she died as a result from an “incised wound” on her neck.
Lindsey Lee, 31, was found dead in her home on Haleywood Lane near Columbia Metropolitan Airport Tuesday morning. A deputy performed a welfare check after Lindsey Lee did not come to work and discovered her body, according to the arrest warrant.
SLED agents located Jason Lee, who voluntarily submitted a DNA sample.
The warrant also stated he gave agents conflicting and deceptive statements.
On Thursday, the SLED Forensic Unit found Jason Lee’s DNA profile matched a piece of evidence left at the crime scene, according to the warrant.
Jason Lee has also been charged with first degree burglary for allegedly entering into Lindsey’s home.
SLED is investigating the case at the request of LCSD.
“SLED stepped in and helped us during a very difficult time,” Lexington County Sheriff’s Jay Koon said. “Because of their hard work, Lindsey’s family can hopefully gain some sense of closure as they continue to grieve in the weeks and months ahead as they begin to heal.”
If convicted on the murder charge, Jason Lee could face the death penalty or life in prison.
Lee was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.
