Entertainment districts will see more cops this weekend

Drivers in and around Five Points, The Vista, Main Street and Harbison, should expect to see driver check points in operation this weekend.
The Columbia Police Department announced on Friday that its Traffic Safety Unit and the South Carolina Highway Patrol would be out in force this weekend conducting more patrols in the city’s entertainment districts and major intersections to cut down reckless driving, drunk or otherwise impaired driving, speeding and other law breaking.
Drivers who enter a check point should expect to present a valid drivers license, not be impaired, be wearing a seat belt, and have any children in the vehicle properly restrained.
