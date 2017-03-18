Break-in suspect tore door off its frame, assaulted woman inside, deputies say

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe Pause

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe

2:10 Dashcam: SC black couple arrested, awarded $1.3 million because officer racially profiled them

1:56 S.C. ethics watchdog John Crangle reacts to Merrill's bond hearing

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

2:41 Convicted quadruple killer confesses to 1987 shotgun slaying of woman

2:04 21-year-old denied bond in DUI fatal crash

1:40 Richland Co. sheriff's captain discusses human trafficking locally