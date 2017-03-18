Break-in suspect tore door off its frame, assaulted woman inside, deputies say

A woman says she was assaulted by a man who came to pick up some items from her home then forced his way inside, according to Richland County sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies responded to a report of a home invasion around 6 p.m. Friday at a house in the 100 block of Crestland Drive, off Broad River Road.
The woman told deputies that the male suspect arrived at the house asking to pick up some items he had left there when he moved out a couple of weeks ago.
The woman told him to wait outside while she locked the door and went to retrieve his things inside, deputies say.
The man then forced his way inside the house by pulling the door off the frame, deputies say. Once inside, he assaulted the woman then fled the scene, deputies say.
It was not immediately clear what relationship there was, if any, between the suspect and the victim.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
