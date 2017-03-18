Elderly woman raped in doctor’s office bathroom by registered sex offender, police say

An elderly woman was raped in a bathroom stall at a doctor’s office by a registered sex offender who is now on the run, Columbia police say.
Police are searching for Charles Lamb, 46, and plan to charge him with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, strong-armed robbery and trespassing.
The alleged sexual assault happened Friday afternoon in a restroom stall at 9 Richland Medical Park Drive, near Palmetto Health Richland hospital.
The crime was interrupted when a witness walked into the restroom, according to police. That’s when, police say, Lamb ran from the scene.
The victim suffered from head injuries during a struggle and was treated at the scene, police say.
Lamb is also accused of trying to steal money from the victim’s purse.
Lamb has been convicted more than half a dozen times in the past for exposing himself and for peeping or voyeurism.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC, texting “TIPSC” to 274637 or submitting an online tip at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.
Comments