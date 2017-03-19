A year later: S.C. officer’s death ‘worst nightmare,’ wife says

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe Pause

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe

3:15 Unarmed man shot by S.C. State Trooper during seat belt violation stop in 2014

1:24 Ex-Trooper Sean Groubert Pleads Guilty

2:10 Dashcam: SC black couple arrested, awarded $1.3 million because officer racially profiled them

1:40 Richland Co. sheriff's captain discusses human trafficking locally

1:56 S.C. ethics watchdog John Crangle reacts to Merrill's bond hearing

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown