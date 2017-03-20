Man behind crime spree, including murder, gets 70-year prison sentence

The man behind a massive crime spree, in the Midlands and beyond, including murder, was sentenced to 70 years at the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Stanley Pernell Jones pleaded guilty to murder, three counts of burglary in the first degree, grand larceny, six counts of armed robbery, eleven counts of kidnapping, attempted armed robbery, two counts of assault and battery in the first degree, and four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Nicole H. Holland the director of communications for the Fifth Circuit Solicitor.
Jones was sentenced to 70 years at the South Carolina Department of Corrections, according to Holland, adding Jones isn’t eligible for parole.
Jones used a knife, pistol and shotgun to victimize citizens and businesses in connection with seven incidents that occurred in Richland County, the City of Columbia and Forest Acres.
Jones’ spreee began on Dec. 23, 2013, when he committed an armed robbery. He was arrested and released from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Dec. 30 after posting a $150,000 bond. While out on bond, Jones committed more crimes, including:
• Jan. 9, 2014 – Jones burglarized a residence on Woodbranch Drive by breaking the kitchen window with a brick before stealing property.
• Jan. 22, 2014 – Jones burglarized a residence on Harrison Road by breaking out a rear window and stole a S&W 40-caliber handgun.
• Feb. 4, 2014 – Jones committed murder, burglary in the first degree, armed robbery, and two counts of kidnapping. Jones, and his co-defendants, kicked in the door of Tresvon Coker’s residence on Brookfield Road and demanded money from Coker and his fiancé, Jessica Hall. Coker tried to defend himself, and in the process Jones shot him in the head. Coker died three weeks later as a result of the gunshot.
• Feb. 5, 2014 – Jones committed an armed robbery of the Mini Mart where he held the clerk at gunpoint and received more than $900.
• Feb. 7, 2014 – Jones committed an armed robbery at the LiL Cricket, where he pointed a shotgun at the clerk and a customer.
• Feb. 15, 2014 – Jones committed an armed robbery of a local Dollar General, holding a knife to the manager’s neck and fleeing with $1,500.
• Feb. 17, 2014 – Jones committed an armed robbery of BoJangles, holding the manager at knifepoint.
• Jones then fled to North Carolina where he committed an armed robbery of a Dollar General. He then fled to Norfolk, Va., where he was apprehended and extradited back to South Carolina.
While Jones was held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on June 12, 2015, he attacked a female guard. Jones grabbed the guard and held a shank to her and removed her shoes and began to remove her pants before she was rescued by other detention center personnel.
“It doesn’t get much worse than this,” Chief Justice Jean H. Toal said when sentencing Jones.
