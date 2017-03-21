Arrest made in Sunday shooting on South Beltline

Columbia Police arrested a suspect in the shooting Sunday that resulted in gunshot wounds to the leg of a 22-year-old man.
Michael DeWayne Haggwood, 35, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, a statement from the CPD stated.
Witnesses told investigators that they saw Haggwood shoot the victim from a Crown Victoria shortly after 3 p.m. at 320 South Beltline Blvd. near the intersection with Rosewood Drive.
The motive remains under investigation, police said.
