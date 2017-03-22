Crime & Courts

March 22, 2017 12:07 PM

Columbia pastor, law enforcement chaplain charged with criminal domestic violence

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

The pastor of a Columbia church and a chaplain for local police has been charged with criminal domestic violence.

Michael Henry Baker, 55, was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday.

Baker is the pastor of Greater St. Luke Baptist Church on Farrow Road. He also is a chaplain for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Additional information about Baker’s charge was not immediately available, but a spokesman for the sheriff’s department said more information would be provided to the media on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s department website describes Baker as a “nationally known evangelist” and a “visionary leader” whose community involvement spans from the NAACP to youth programs.

