Columbia man dies after Wednesday morning shooting

A 24-year old Columbia man died early Wednesday morning Palmetto Health Richland Hospital after he was shot about 40 minutes earlier at a night club on Two Notch Road.
The victim was identified by Richland County coroner Gary Watts as Pierre Tanaree Wilson of Faulkland Road in Columbia. He died from a gunshot wound to the upper body, Watts said,
The shooting occured at 1:20 a.m. at 6525 Two Notch Road, the address of Club ReVeal. The club, in a notice posted on its Facebook page, said the shooting did not occur inside the club and expressed condolences to Wilson’s family.
The shooting is under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments