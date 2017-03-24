Get pulled over? Session teaches young drivers what to do during traffic stops

No one wants to see flashing blue lights in their rearview mirror, but an education session on Saturday will teach young drivers how to respond if they are pulled over by law enforcement.
After several high-profile police shootings that happened during traffic stops around the country, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department partnered with the nonprofit Building Better Communities for Saturday’s traffic stop education session, which teaches young drivers what to do if they are ever pulled over.
Sheriff Leon Lott said the session is another way to build bridges between law enforcement and the youth, and that the session will help young drivers understand the procedures that deputies are required to follow during traffic stops. The session will include discussions and interactive exercises between law enforcement and attendees.
“Additionally, we will be reviewing what we will be asking of our young people should they ever be stopped by our deputies or other law enforcement officials,” he said. “Law enforcement cannot shy away from being pro-active when it comes to providing our teens and young adults with information that will make them knowledgeable and safe.”
Saturday’s session is free and will go from 12 to 2 p.m. at Thunder Tower Harley Davidson, 190 Pontiac Business Center Drive in Elgin. For more information or to register, contact Maj. Stephany Snowden at 803-576-3117.
