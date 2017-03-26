With increase in Spanish speakers, Anderson police learn another language

What started as a simple observation by Dickie Smith, business and community liaison for the Anderson Adult Education Center, has turned into a three-week basic Spanish class for police.
Smith organized the class because of the need he saw in the class for English as a second language students at the school.
"I see the language barrier. We have a lot of police officers who can't communicate," Smith said. "If (civilians) are just going to get directions or if they got pulled over, there's no way to converse."
Ten officers from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and 10 from the Anderson Police Department are taking the the six classes in the first session at the Adult Education Center.
"It's strongly needed, and I'm trying my best on my end to encourage others to take the class if they can," said Anderson County Sheriff Deputy Jonathon Villegas.
There is no language requirement in the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, but some of the deputies took Spanish in school.
"For some of them who had Spanish in high school and like me, I don't remember any of it," said Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride. "It's good to freshen up on those skills. It just helps make an officer more diversified and helps them communicate."
With an increasing Hispanic population, police officials said it's important for their officers to know Spanish. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated 3.6 percent of Anderson County's population was Hispanic in 2015, up from 2.9 percent in 2010.
"With our growing Hispanic community, it's a win for everybody," said Anderson City Police Chief Jim Stewart said.
Though the Sheriff's Office has about six deputies who speak Spanish and the 911 dispatch center has a translation system, in an emergency situation McBride said officers who know Spanish could help save a life instead of waiting for a translator.
In addition to teaching the language, the Anderson School District 5 Spanish teacher, Sandra Camacho, is also teaching the officers about various Spanish-speaking cultures.
"If you don't earn their trust, they shut down," Camacho said.
Villegas is taking the course to be "more of an asset," since no one on his shift knows Spanish, he said. When Villegas responds to a call and none of the adults speak English, he relies on any children at the scene to translate.
But, if he can, he uses the language translation line through emergency services. However, that takes time, which he sometimes doesn't have.
"I hate getting the kids involved," Villegas said. "Sometimes if its a hostile situation, we use what we have."
In the last two weeks, the sheriff's deputies and city police officers have learned several phrases. Though Villegas hasn't had the chance to use his newly learned Spanish, he's been studying daily to make sure he's ready when he needs it.
"They give you the tools to study on a daily basis, and for anyone in our line of work it's a valuable thing," he said.
Though he knows a little Spanish, Anderson County Deputy Ken Brock took the class to communicate better.
"There's a lot of people we encounter who we can't communicate with," Brock said. "Sometimes we don't know if there's been a murder or a kid's lost."
His wife, whose family is from Mexico, helps translate almost weekly, and every three or four weeks, he gets a call to help translate over the phone. In his 26 years at the Sheriff's Office, he's seen an increase in the need for a translator.
"It used to be pretty rare," he said. "But now, there's a lot better chance of running into somebody who doesn't speak English."
Though she knows some Spanish, Sheriff Deputy Nicole Brown, who patrols the Piedmont and Powdersville areas, uses Google Translate when she's in a tough spot.
"I type it and then let them read it," Brown said.
However, she said the classes will help her better understand people she's helping.
Stewart said the classes are a great benefit, and they are starting to schedule the second session of classes.
"In the realistic world, it's going to give them tools for basic communication and understanding," Stewart said. "The language line takes time, and you don't always have that luxury."
