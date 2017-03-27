Driver charged with DUI in wreck that kills Shaw AFB airman

Shaw Air Force Base officials identified a man killed in a Sumter vehicle collision as one of its own airmen.
Senior Airman Austin Terrell, 24, was killed in a vehicle wreck Saturday night, according to a news release from Shaw AFB. Terrell was an armament technician assigned to the 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, also known as AMXS.
Sumter police reported the wreck happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday on Broad Street near Mason Road.
Police believe Michael Demore, 44, of Church Street in Sumter was driving a Yukon SUV when he turned off Mason Road onto Broad Street in the wrong direction.
The Yukon crashed nearly head-on into a Nissan Sentra, in which Terrell was a front-seat passenger, according to a news release from Sumter Police Department.
Terrell was pronounced dead at the scene.
The airman had served in the Air Force since July 23, 2013, according to Shaw AFB. Terrell was scheduled to be promoted to staff sergeant in August.
“We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Austin,” said Maj. Kristen Torma, 20th AMXS commander. “Austin was a dedicated member of the squadron, he was our teammate. He always made it a point to put others first and met every challenge with a smile. Austin’s leadership and encouraging ways impacted us all and he’ll be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and all those impacted by this tragedy.”
Demore was transported to Palmetto Health Tuomey and released.
He was booked into Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center Sunday and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death.
Sumter police, with the assistance of the S.C. Highway Patrol, continue to investigate this wreck.
