Convicted murderer accused in Columbia mall shooting wanted to ‘die like a man’

A convicted murderer accused of barricading himself inside of Columbia Place Mall Sunday night and firing shots tried to prompt deputies to kill him, according to the incident report.
James Parrish Jr., 36, is accused of shooting out windows at Sears, 7201 Two Notch Road, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, which triggered alarms, according to the report. The mall was closed at the time of the incident.
When deputies arrived, they located him in a service elevator in the store and had a special response team try to coax the suspect out.
He reportedly refused and “became loud and boisterous” and told officers to “Give me a chance, I want to die like a man.”
The report stated he started giving threats that he would “shoot the cops.”
When the team entered the elevator around 1:45 a.m. Monday, the report stated he pointed a 9mm handgun toward the deputies.
Deputies were able to place him under arrest and drive-stunned him when he became non-compliant.
Other than a laceration Parrish had on his head, no other injuries were reported.
He was treated at Palmetto Health Richland hospital for a laceration on his head and minor cuts.
Parrish was charged with six counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, second degree burglary, malicious injury to real property, felon in possession of a firearm and altered serial number to firearm.
The Fayettville, N.C. resident was convicted of second degree murder, as well as kidnapping and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, in 2002, according to N.C. Department of Corrections. He was imprisoned between 2005 and August of 2015.
The Fayetteville, N.C. resident’s parole ended in May of 2016.
While in prison, he was also convicted of assault on an officer/state employee. He also has several previous drug convictions.
Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a motive for this incident is still undetermined.
