Convicted murderer accused in Columbia mall shooting wanted to ‘die like a man’

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe Pause

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

1:41 Defense attorney Jack Swerling discusses fraud charges against Irish Travelers

1:03 How Rep. Jim Merrill got wrapped up in the S.C. Corruption Probe

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

1:19 Jake Bentley talks football, hoops

0:59 USC's Greatest Fans: Gamecock Jesus

2:14 Gamecocks celebrated at home after NCAA win over Florida

3:06 Will Muschamp updates Gamecocks ahead of spring game