Three arrested for breaking into and robbing church in Newberry County

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for breaking into and burglarizing Macedonia Lutheran Church in Prosperity.
Jenna Lee Coons, 22, Joey Kenneth Donovan, 27, and Drake Adam Johnson, 28, were charged with burglary second degree, grand larceny, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
The three are accused of going into the church on March 23 and stealing electronics and musical instruments, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators learned the suspects were attempting to sell the stolen items and went to their residence on Macedonia Church Road, where the suspects were arrested after the majority of the stolen items and a small quantity of meth were discovered, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
Bond was set at $76,000 on each suspect. All three suspects are still in custody at the Newberry County Detention Center.
