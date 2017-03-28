Special prosecutor Pascoe sets Wednesday bond hearing for suspended Sen. Courson of Richland

Special S.C. prosecutor David Pascoe has set a Wednesday 2 p.m. bond hearing for suspended state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland.
The hearing will be at the Richland County courthouse before Judge Knox McMahon.
Courson is expected to appear with his attorney, Rose Mary Parham, of Florence.
Any bond set will be minimal. Courson has an excellent reputation, no criminal record and in no circumstances would be considered a flight risk.
Courson is charged with two counts of misconduct in office and one count of use of campaign funds for personal expenses. He was indicted March 16 by the State Grand Jury.
His indictment is part of a major investigation being carried out by SLED, Pascoe and the State Grand Jury into alleged public corruption in the S.C. General Assembly.
In a press release, Pascoe said that Courson is “presumed innocent until proven guilty.” Few details have been released about the charges made against Courson.
Comments