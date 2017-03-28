Lexington man charged with stealing from employer

A Lexington man is one of three employees of Southeast Food Distribution charged with breach of trust by the State Law Enforcement Division, the agency said in a news release on Tuesday.
Anthony Gerald James, 43, “diverted stock and pallets” worth at least $10,000 “to purposes not authorized by the company,” the warrant stated. The theft was captured on video, SLED said.
The other two employees, Nathan Scott Barrett, 36 of Kershaw and Charles Eugene Byrd of Lancaster, were also charged with breach of trust.
