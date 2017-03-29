Dylann Roof pal Joey Meek to appeal judge’s prison sentence

1:22 Sindarius Thornwell's high school coach remembers his first practice Pause

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:46 Donald Trump Jr. on gun silencers

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

0:38 Watch the March 2016 total solar eclipse in 35 seconds

1:41 Defense attorney Jack Swerling discusses fraud charges against Irish Travelers

1:05 Man found dead in Lexington County home

1:53 911 call from domestic incident involving S.C. legislator Chris Corley

1:14 Previewing the NCAA Final Four games in Phoenix