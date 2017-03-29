Dylann Roof pal Joey Meek to appeal judge’s prison sentence

Joey Meek, who temporarily foiled FBI attempts to learn the identity of the person who killed nine people at a Charleston church in 2015, is appealing his sentence.
On March 21, U.S. Judge Richard Gergel sentence Meek, who convinced a friend not to call police with the identity of the Charleston church killer while a nationwide manhunt was getting underway, to 27 months.
The charge was misprision of a felony, which Gergel termed "a fairly rare crime, because it requires both knowledge that a crime has been committed and an act to conceal it."
Meek, 22, of Red Bank in Lexington County, had admitted to convincing the friend, Dalton Tyler, not to call police an hour or so after the June 17, 2015, killings of nine African-American parishioners at Charleston’s historic Mother Emanuel AME Church.
At the time, Meek knew the killer was Dylann Roof, a white supremacist from the Columbia area who had been staying on and off in Meek’s family’s mobile home in Red Bank. But authorities didn’t know the shooter was Roof, and they feared another massacre.
"The danger (Meek) exposed the community to was extraordinary," Gergel told the courtroom audience, stressing that Roof at the time was "armed, dangerous and on the loose. ... I simply cannot ignore that."
Comments