Columbia man faces up to life in prison for child sex trafficking

A Columbia man pleaded guilty Wednesday to selling a teenage girl for sex, according to court officials.
Alshura Tabil Annessa Frazier, 36, pleaded guilty in federal court to sex trafficking of children and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He will be sentenced at a later date.
Prosecutors said a 16-year-old girl left her family in North Carolina and met Frazier in Myrtle Beach. After that, Frazier and others had sex with the girl in exchange for providing her with ecstasy and shelter for the night.
Frazier brought the girl to Columbia, where he posted pictures of her on Backpage.com and had her perform sexual acts on clients for money, prosecutors said. He took her to and from North Carolina multiple times for prostitution and received all profits.
The girl told authorities Frazier used a cellphone to record her and another prostitute having sex with Frazier when the victim was 16 or 17, according to officials.
A Richland County deputy tried to stop a car in March 2015, after the vehicle failed to signal a turn, according to prosecutors. The car sped off, and during a chase pulled into a parking lot. In the parking lot, a girl later identified as a prostitute working for Frazier, got out and ran carrying a box.
Deputies couldn’t get the car to stop and later returned to where the prostitute exited the vehicle, prosecutors said. They found her hiding in the woods and later found the box, which she had hidden. Inside the box were a gun, cocaine, crack cocaine and ecstasy.
Frazier faces up to life in prison and/or a $250,000 fine on each charge.
