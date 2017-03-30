Arrest made in 2011 double slaying of Columbia mother and toddler daughter

Columbia police on Thursday said they have made an arrest in the 2011 slayings of a woman and her 3-year-old daughter.
Candra Alston, 25, and her daughter, Malaysia Boykin, were found dead in Alston’s home at Brook Pine Apartments on Jan. 9, 2011. Their cause of death has not been disclosed by police.
The department issued a statement Thursday morning that an arrest had been made and said more information will be released at a news conference Thursday afternoon.
Alston’s father made the grisly discovery after going to the apartment when the family had not heard from Alston for several days.
Police have interviewed more than 200 people as far away as California and taken more than 150 DNA swabs, said Kevin Reese, an investigator with the department’s cold case unit.
“There’s nothing to definitely say we have enough to make an arrest of any one particular person or group of persons,” Reese told The State newspaper in January.
Most of the discussion and media attention surrounding the case appears to focus on a male suspect, but Reese said earlier this year that detectives hadn’t ruled out the possibility that a woman carried out the killings.
Check back for updates.
