California man accused of killing Columbia mother, daughter

A suspect has been charged in the 2011 murders of a Columbia woman and her 3-year-old daughter.
Kenneth Canzater was charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Candra Alston, 25, and her daughter Malaysia Boykin. Officers went to California on March 23 and arrested Canzater outside of a motel. He is in custody at a jail in Riverside, Calif., awaiting extradition.
The two were found dead in Alston’s home at Brook Pines Apartments on Jan. 9, 2011, in what authorities said at the time was “an extraordinarily violent manner.”
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said at a Thursday press conference that Alston was shot in the head and her daughter was stabbed multiple times.
During the press conference, one family member picked up a picture of Canzater and threw it on the floor.
A partial bloody palm print was found at the scene, Holbrook said. He also said there were four people DNA testing could not exclude from the crime scene.
Alston’s father made the grisly discovery after going to the apartment when the family had not heard from Alston for several days.
Holbrook said investigators believe the deaths took place two days before they were found.
A murder weapon was not recovered from the scene, and officials have said there were no signs of forced entry or a struggle in the apartment.
Canzater had been arrested in early 2011 for probation violation.
Columbia police told The State newspaper just three months ago that leads and tips in the case had dried up, even after interviewing more than 200 people as far away as California and taking more than 150 DNA swabs.
“There’s nothing to definitely say we have enough to make an arrest of any one particular person or group of persons,” Kevin Reese, an investigator with the department’s cold case unit, told The State in January.
