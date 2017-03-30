Sumter man charged after girlfriend was set on fire

A Sumter County woman was being treated on Thursday at the Augusta Burn Unit for severe burns to her face, neck, torso and hands after an argument with her boyfriend a day earlier, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
Roy Billy Hulon, 44, of Sumter, was charged with attempted murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature after a witness and the victim told deputies about the chain of Wednesday events.
Hulon allegedly doused the woman with lighter fluid and set her on fire after an argument earlier in the day when he allegedly pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot her and a neighbor.
The witness told deputies that Hulon put his hand over the victim’s mouth when she screamed for help. The victim was seen to have an injury to her mouth, the witness said.
The woman’s condition was not known Thursday afternoon.
