March 31, 2017 10:27 AM

Lexington Co. man wanted in fatal shooting considered armed, dangerous

By Jane Moon Dail

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Deputies issued arrest warrants for a West Columbia man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department named Kevin Lawrence Pearson, 25, as a person of interest shortly after Rodney Steven Isaac was found shot to death last month.

The department announced Friday morning that Pearson is officially a suspect in the homicide.

Deputies who responded to a 911 call of shots fired found Isaac, 23, dead on a driveway at a home on the 3000 block of Princeton Road in West Columbia.

Investigators said Pearson should be considered armed and dangerous.

He faces murder and criminal conspiracy charges.

Pearson is also wanted on an arrest warrant from the Pine Ridge Police Department for failure to stop for blue lights.

Anyone with information about Pearson’s whereabouts can contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or text "TIPSC" along with the message to CRIMES (274637). Tips can be anonymous and can result in cash rewards.

