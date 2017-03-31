Lexington Co. man wanted in fatal shooting considered armed, dangerous

1:23 Columbia police arrest suspect in 2011 murder of mother, daughter Pause

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

0:56 Crazy scenes from Five Points: South Carolina basketball advances to Final Four

1:10 Judge Knox McMahon sets bond for Senator John Courson

4:44 Sen. John Courson's attorney speaks after bond bearing

0:35 USC fans in Columbia celebrate another win in NCAA Tournament

2:10 Dashcam: SC black couple arrested, awarded $1.3 million because officer racially profiled them