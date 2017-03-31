Crime & Courts

SC man accused of attempting to join ISIS

By Cynthia Roldán

CHARLESTON, SC

A Lowcountry man has been arrested by federal authorities for allegedly attempting to join ISIS.

Zakaryia Abdin, of Ladson, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, according to the office of acting U.S. Attorney Beth Drake. He is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center without bond, according to jail records.

Abdin, 18, is accused of attempting to “provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham,” Drake’s office said.

The charge is based on Abdin’s alleged attempt to travel overseas to join ISIS. He was intercepted by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force at the Charleston International Airport before boarding a flight.

Drake’s office said the investigation is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Kittrell trial attorney Jennifer Burke of the National Security Division’s Counter-terrorism Section.

