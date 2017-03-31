Man shot near Columbia church, elementary school identified

Officials identified the victim of a Thursday shooting near a church and an elementary school.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Marvin Venson Webber of Ridgeway Street in Columbia died Thursday night.
Columbia police responded to a shooting incident around 9:15 p.m. on the 7300 block of Patterson Road, near Christ the King Lutheran Church and Annie Burnside Elementary School.
Watts said Webber, 28, died at the scene.
An autopsy indicated Webber died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Columbia police continue to investigate this case, though the department did mention investigators are following up on the possibility of three people being with the victim prior to the shooting.
Anyone with information about this shooting can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-CRIME-SC.
Comments