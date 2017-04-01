Man hit, killed on rural road near Columbia overnight

A man was hit and killed by a vehicle on a rural road near Columbia on Friday night.
The fatal collision happened sometime before 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Leesburg Road in Hopkins, according to Columbia police and Richland County coroner Gary Watts.
Police say the victim was unlawfully in the road at the time he was hit. The driver of the car stopped and called 911, police say.
The victim, a 56-year-old man, was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:12 p.m., Watts said. Watts is not releasing the victim’s name until his next of kin has been notified.
Police are still investigating the incident.
