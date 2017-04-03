Midlands man accused of claiming lottery win with stolen ticket

SC Law Enforcement Division agents believe a Sumter teen tried to claim a cash prize from the S.C. Education Lottery with a stolen ticket.
SLED agents arrested Terrell D. Carter, 19, of Lakeside Drive Friday and charged him with influencing the winning of a lottery prize through coercion, fraud, deception or tampering.
If convicted of the felony, Carter could face a fine up to $50,000 and five years in prison.
Carter reportedly tried to claim $1,000 from a scratch-off ticket at the S.C. Education Lottery Claims Center in Columbia March 15, according to the arrest warrant.
Lottery officials requested SLED investigate as the ticket was previously stolen out of Sumter County, according to a news release from SLED.
Carter was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.
