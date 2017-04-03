Tuomey hospital’s legal malpractice lawsuit against Nexsen Pruet moved to Sumter

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe Pause

0:18 Dylann Roof's transport exits the Charleston Federal Courthouse

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:41 Defense attorney Jack Swerling discusses fraud charges against Irish Travelers

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

1:23 Columbia police arrest suspect in 2011 murder of mother, daughter

3:10 Dawn Staley: 'I never gave up on winning a national championship'

1:33 How Gamecocks supported Nikki McCray-Penson through cancer battle

0:52 Gamecock Flag on top of the South Carolina State House again.