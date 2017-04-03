Crime & Courts

April 3, 2017 7:07 PM

Columbia police investigate Monday shooting

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday.

Around 3 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of House Street, near Millwood Avenue, where a man was shot.

The man who was shot is in stable condition, according to the Columbia Police Department, which added the shooting is an isolated incident.

The Columbia Police Department continues to investigate the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

