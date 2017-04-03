Columbia police investigate Monday shooting

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday.
Around 3 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of House Street, near Millwood Avenue, where a man was shot.
The man who was shot is in stable condition, according to the Columbia Police Department, which added the shooting is an isolated incident.
The Columbia Police Department continues to investigate the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Shooting Investigation: 1000 block of House Street near Millwood Avenue. Male victim injured. At last check, he was in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/sAknU0sBTG— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 3, 2017
Officers were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. At this time, the shooting appears to be isolated. The investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/dmfcIhg2g0— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 3, 2017
Comments