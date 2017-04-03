Crime & Courts

Hampton Street shooting being investigated by Columbia police

By Noah Feit

COLUMBIA, SC

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a reported shooting Monday night.

The incident allegedly happened shortly after 10 p.m. outside on the 1200 block of Hampton Street, in between Main and Sumter streets, where the Columbia Marriott is located, according to the Columbia Police Department.

A man reported to the Columbia police he was injured in the “leg area,” and has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

