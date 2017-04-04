Crime & Courts

April 4, 2017 2:27 PM

2 northeast Richland schools on lockdown while deputies search for student

By Teddy Kulmala

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Two northeast Richland County schools are on lockdown while deputies search for a student who may have a weapon.

Richland Northeast High School and Conder Elementary School are both on lockdown, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The incident happened around 1 p.m.

Deputies were speaking with the juvenile on the 2100 block of Faraway Drive regarding the student possibly having a weapon, officials said. The juvenile took off running. It’s unknown what school the juvenile attends, or if he or she had a weapon.

The schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.

Check back for updates.

