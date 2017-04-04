35 years in prison for man convicted of sexually abusing young girl

A man convicted of sexually abusing a young girl has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison.
Jamie L. Stroman, 38, was found guilty on Thursday in Lexington County of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Circuit Judge Robert Hood sentenced Stroman to 35 years in prison, according to the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Stroman was arrested after the Lexington Police Department began investigating in June 2014 allegations that he had abused a girl younger than 11 years old from 2013 to 2014.
The girl, who has since turned 11 years old, testified during the trial about the “numerous sexual assaults committed against her by Stroman,” the solicitor’s office said.
Prosecutors Rhonda Patterson and Bradley Pogue praised the Lexington Police Department’s commitment to the case, including the lead detective Chris Ellisor.
State records show Stroman was booked into state prison on Friday.
