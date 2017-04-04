Crime & Courts

April 4, 2017 9:30 PM

Woman dies after being shot on Koon Road

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

rlowe@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia Police say a woman shot on the 5700 block of Koon Road on Tuesday has died.

When police arrived on scene, the woman was still alive. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting in Northeast Columbia off Farrow Road and Ames Road, were not released by the police. Two churches and a crematorium are located on that block ok Koon Road.

Investigators were on scene, gathering evidence and talking to people in the area, the police said in a series of tweets Tuesday evening.

If you have information that can help in the investigation, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC..

Related content

Crime & Courts

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos