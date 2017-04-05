Brother charged in fatal shooting of Columbia woman

Police have charged a man with murder in the Tuesday shooting death of his sister.
Daquan Willie Scott, 22, was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Columbia police. He was placed in the Alvin S. Glennn Detention Center.
Scott is accused of shooting his sister, Margaret Hooks, in the head at a home on the 5700 block of Koon Road just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Hooks was taken to a local hospital and later died, police said.
A K-9 team located the suspected murder weapon at the crime scene, police said. Officers determined that the firearm was reported stolen from Chicago.
The motive for the shooting is still being investigated.
Comments