Tug on that ATM to check for card skimmers, sheriff says

There’s a new kind of bank robbery happening around the country, including Richland County, and Sheriff Leon Lott says the robbers are carrying out the scheme without getting out of their cars.
Card skimmers are plastic devices that are placed over the card readers of automatic teller machines. When a person inserts their card to use the machine, the skimmer accesses information on the card’s magnetic stripe and stores it. The perpetrator later retrieves the skimmer and can use the card information from whomever used the machine while the device was attached.
Lott said people often do not realize their information was compromised until several days later, when they see fraudulent charges in other states appear on their account.
“They’re gone. They’re states away, doing other ATMs,” Lott said of the suspects, who usually live in other states. That makes finding these people difficult, he said.
If you use an ATM, Lott suggests jiggling the card reader. If nothing comes lose or falls off, the machine is safe to use, he said. If a piece of plastic falls off, Lott says to call 911 and try not to touch the device too much, since investigators may be able to obtain forensic information from it.
