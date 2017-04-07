Richland deputies investigate shooting off Broad River Road near Harbison area

A man who was shot and injured near the Harbison area on Friday is refusing to cooperate with investigators, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired off Broad River Road near Piney Woods Road before 9:30 a.m. Responding deputies found a man shot “multiple times” throughout his body, said Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis, spokeswoman for the agency.
Jackamonis said the shooting took place at a home in the 100 block of Crestland Drive, but the man was found inside a vehicle in a median on Broad River Road. The man did not suffer life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released.
The investigation is in its preliminary stages and no suspects in the shooting have been identified, Jackamonis said. Just before noon, Jackamonis said, however, that the man who was shot was being “uncooperative” with investigators.
