Suspect robs Walmart with knife and hatchet, deputies say

Deputies are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Walmart where a knife and a hatchet were involved.
A suspect walked into Walmart, 321 Killian Road, March 26 and attempted to steal a shopping cart full of items valued at about $1,200, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
An employee confronted the suspect about the items, and the suspect reportedly presented a knife and a hatchet.
The suspect then fled the store with the stolen items, the release stated.
In a surveillance photo released by RCSD, the suspect appeared to be wearing a yellow shirt with a black jacket and a gray hat.
The suspect also appeared to have a beard.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery can contact Crimestoppers at (888) CRIME-SC, text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.
