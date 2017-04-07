Airport High student charged after loaded handgun found concealed in his shorts

A 16-year-old student at Airport High School was charged Friday with carrying a loaded pistol on school property and other charges, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release.
School administrators searched the student’s backpack and allegedly found ammunition and what was thought to be marijuana. The school resource officer then searched the student and allegedly found a loaded .380 pistol concealed in shorts he was wearing under his pants.
Why the student’s backpack initially was searched was not disclosed.
The student, whose identity was not disclosed because he is a minor, was charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, unlawful carry of a pistol on school grounds and simple possession of marijuana, Koon said.
The student was being held Friday afternoon at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.
