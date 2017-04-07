Attorney bashes solicitor’s Galapagos ‘vacation,’ dodging subpoena

A circuit judge on Friday refused to nullify a subpoena issued to 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson after hearing a defense attorney allege that Johnson is “taking a vacation to the Galapagos Islands” instead of coming to court next week.
Two weeks ago, attorney Dick Harpootlian had a subpoena issued to Johnson – a formal summons ordering Johnson to appear – because Harpootlian is alleging in a formal action that Johnson has been grossly unfair in his treatment of one of Harpootlian’s clients.
The allegation is called “prosecutorial vindictiveness.”
Like any other subpoenaed witness, Johnson knew he was required to appear in court on Monday but chose to leave town to go to where “he is sunning himself on equatorial beaches,” Harpootlian told Judge Robert Hood on Friday.
Assistant Solicitor Joanna McDuffie told the judge that the subpoena served on Johnson had been put in the wrong office mailbox and the subpoena should therefore be quashed, or nullified.
But Harpootlian, a former 5th Circuit solicitor himself, ridiculed that assertion by telling the judge that McDuffie should have filed an affidavit – a sworn statement setting forth facts – asserting proof of her claims.
Hood then asked McDuffie, “There’s not one single affidavit attesting to any of this?”
“No, your honor,” McDuffie replied.
“Your motion to quash the subpoena is denied,” Hood said.
The upcoming hearing, where Johnson is to answer the charge of “prosecutorial vindictiveness,” is scheduled for Monday morning at 9:30 at the Richland County before former Chief Justice Jean Toal. She now presides as a judge at the circuit court level.
Harpootlian told Hood he served the subpoena for the Monday hearing on Johnson two weeks ago, and Johnson confirmed he got it. But only on Tuesday did Johnson tell Harpootlian he was going to the Galapagos instead, Harpootlian said.
The Galapagos Islands, astride the equator and nearly 3,000 miles from South Carolina, are located about 600 miles off the western coast of South America. They are one of the world’s premiere wildlife tourist destinations and serve as a living laboratory for scientific ideas about evolution.
On Tuesday, Johnson asked Harpootlian to wait until he returned in mid-April.
“I indicated I would agree to that if he would agree to let my client out of jail until he got back, so he is not sitting in jail while the solicitor is sunning himself on equatorial beaches. That seems to be a fair trade,” Harpootlian told Hood.
“This is an extraordinarily serious matter,” Harpootlian told the judge. “We are accusing this office of violating the Code of Professional Responsibility by committing unethical acts of prosecuting and indicting this young man for vindictive reasons. We are taken aback that he (Johnson) is so cavalier as to leave town.”
Monday’s hearing before Toal will air Harpootlian’s charge that Johnson was seeking vengeance, rather than justice, against Jermaine Davis – a now-17-year-old whom Johnson’s prosecutors tried for murder last November. The trial’s result was a deadlocked jury. Eleven jurors wanted to acquit Davis and one wanted to find him guilty, said Harpootlian, who represented Davis.
At the time of the November trial, Davis had an unrelated carjacking indictment pending against him. But after failing to convict Davis on the murder charge, prosecutors then indicted Davis on a charge of armed robbery.
In legal papers, Harpootlian asserts the armed robbery charge pertains to a cell phone left in the car when Davis stole it and is retaliation for the prosecutors’ failure in the murder trial.
Davis is willing to plead guilty and go to prison for carjacking, but to plead guilty to armed robbery for a cell phone left in the car by chance would unfairly add unnecessary years to any sentence, Harpootlian says.
In Monday’s hearing, Harpootlian will ask Toal to remove Johnson’s office from the case, appoint a new prosecutor from another circuit or the state Attorney General’s office, and to dismiss the armed robbery charge against Davis.
At that hearing, if Johnson fails to appear, Toal could find him in contempt of court.
Johnson’s office did not respond Friday to phone or email messages on Harpootlian’s charges.
