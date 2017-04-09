Cold case no more: S.C. woman’s son charged with killing her

4:37 Expansive Concealed gun bill: NRA loves it, police skeptical Pause

2:28 VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides

0:27 Angle two: Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

2:10 Dashcam: SC black couple arrested, awarded $1.3 million because officer racially profiled them

0:31 Student breaks jaw, teeth after put in sleeper hold and thrown to ground in Five Points

1:56 Selling your home after the flood

0:57 2017 Masters leaders heading into Sunday

0:58 Dawn Staley throws out first pitch for Gamecocks

3:10 Dawn Staley: 'I never gave up on winning a national championship'